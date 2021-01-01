Loading…
Logo for the brand True Terpenes

True Terpenes

Mai Tai Infused Profile Strain

About this product

FRAGRANCE: Tropical

EFFECT: Uplifting and energizing

Mai Tai Infused Strain Profile takes the energizing orange and cherry-esque aromas of Alien Orange Cookies and ACDC strains and adds a sweet, bright fruit note. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!