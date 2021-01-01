True Terpenes
About this product
FRAGRANCE: Tropical
EFFECT: Uplifting and energizing
Mai Tai Infused Strain Profile takes the energizing orange and cherry-esque aromas of Alien Orange Cookies and ACDC strains and adds a sweet, bright fruit note. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
