About this product

FRAGRANCE: Sour, citrus, menthol



EFFECTS: Talkative, uplifting high – energizing



True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.



Known for its often longer growing schedule and thinner leaves, sativas are the tall growing flowers that leave consumers feeling like they can power through their day with a nice buzz. Originating from climates closer to the equator like Mexico, South America and Southeast Asia, sativas eventually would expand to the west where they’d spread like wildfire. Soon enough, cultivators were taking these indoor plants indoors and revolutionizing sativas along the way. With the changing of the environments and climates, these strains took on decidedly different characteristics depending on its region.



True Terpenes sought out to blend together sativas that comprise the essence of the plant. As most are considered ideal strains for daily use, the team crafted a Sativa Blend which leaves consumers full of efficient energy, with an extra emphasis on the uplifting effects. It won’t take long for users to feel chatty and full of positive feelings. While sativas have a diverse aromatic profile, one of the most consistent characteristics is its aromatic profile that often resembles a burst of sweet scents and flavors. To bring those scents to its blend, True Terpenes incorporates sour and citrus notes with hints of menthol.



The Sativa Blend’s terpene profile is made up of 10 compounds. Beta caryophyllene totals 30% of the profile, making it the most present in the profile. Myrcene is the second most present at 23%, while limonene (12%) and humulene (11%) make the larger portions of the profile. Meanwhile, alpha pinene, alpha bisabolol, beta pinene, nerolidol, phytol and geranyl acetate each make up 7% or less of the blend’s terpene profile. Consumers may especially pick up on beta caryophyllene and limonene when encountering the Sativa Blend’s sweet, citrus notes.



Known to some as the daytime strains, sativas are excellent choices for getting through the day with a bit of an uplifting feeling. As such, sativas are a prime choice for folks looking to focus on a video game, hit the dancefloor or just need a pick me up. Sativas also provide consumers with a more significant high feeling most associated with cannabis consumption.



With the ability to power people’s days and uplift them along the way, sativas are often associated with bright, sunny, optimistic days. With True Terpene’s Sativa Blend, that is exactly what consumers can expect. With bursts of sour and citrus throughout, users are sure to experience the first wave of sativa goodness before its effects provide the real treat.