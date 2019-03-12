Loading…
Logo for the brand True Terpenes

True Terpenes

Strawberry Shortcake Infused Strain Profile

IndicaTHC 22%CBD
FRAGRANCE: Strawberry and cream

EFFECT: Happy and relaxed

Strawberry Shortcake Infused Strain Profile takes the relaxed happiness of a Chronic, White Widow and Cheese Heavyweight hybrid blend and turns it up with ripe strawberry & cream. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

Strawberry Shortcake effects

55 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
23% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
18% of people report feeling happy
Creative
18% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
5% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
5% of people say it helps with pain
