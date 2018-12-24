Loading…
Tropicana Cookies Infused Strain Profile

SativaTHC 16%CBD
FRAGRANCE: Tropical and sweet

EFFECT: Happy, uplifting and euphoric

Tropicana Cookies Infused Strain Profile takes the uplifting and euphoric Tangie and GSC strains and boosts the good vibes with tropical cookie sweetness. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

Tropicana Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
232 people told us about effects:
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
