About this product
If green is your favorite color this one is for you!
Sweet Green Apple are packed with mouth-puckering sour fruity flavor infused with pure Delta 8 THC.
Each container contains 20 pieces of delicious apple rings.
Recommended use: Take one (1) gummy daily or recommended by physician
Do not exceed the recommended amount.
Sweet Green Apple are packed with mouth-puckering sour fruity flavor infused with pure Delta 8 THC.
Each container contains 20 pieces of delicious apple rings.
Recommended use: Take one (1) gummy daily or recommended by physician
Do not exceed the recommended amount.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Truemoola
Truemoola is a Hemp Extract company that provides all you need to get you the mental state you desire.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.