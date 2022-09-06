About this product
Your search for the perfect Pain relief cream is over! Truemoola’s formula features active menthol, which may offer temporary pain relief for muscle and joint pain, arthritis, lower back pain, sprains, bruises and strains. Truemoola relief cream also includes ingredients that work amazingly for skin-nourishment.
This pain cream is free of fragrance, sulfates, and parabens, and uses only hypo-allergenic ingredients, making it perfect for those with sensitive or irritable skin.
Truemoola
Truemoola is a Hemp Extract company that provides all you need to get you the mental state you desire.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.
