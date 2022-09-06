About this product
Tobacco Free Organic Herbal Shisha with a fresh sweet fruity taste of blueberries and refreshing burst of mint infused with Premium Delta 8 THC oil.
Many people are using Delta 8 2000mg THC Shisha, or hemp hookah, for its relaxing and calming properties.
Sit back, relax and enjoy a nice session with Delta 8 infused Shisha.
Truemoola combines unrivaled flavor and smooth, satisfying smoke infused with 2000mg of Delta 8 THC oil. As mentioned, our Delta 8 THC herbal shisha is tobacco free and nicotine free; as well as 100% herbal.
It’s also a great alternative if you are tired of your traditional CBD methods and want to experience something different.
About this brand
Truemoola
Truemoola is a Hemp Extract company that provides all you need to get you the mental state you desire.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.
