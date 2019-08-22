About this product
Don’t let its intense name fool you: AK-47’s result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long lasting cerebral buzz. The perfect Hybrid strain.
-Rechargeable
-1 Gram
– Made in USA
About this strain
AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
About this brand
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.