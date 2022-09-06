About this product
Good Day CBD Gummies from Truemoola contain 1000 mg of CBD in a THC-free formulation. You'll find 40 gummy bears in the jar, each containing 25 mg, so you can take them before you start your day and enjoy it longer! Take advantage of the full benefits of CBD infused with vitamin B12 for a good day!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Truemoola
Truemoola is a Hemp Extract company that provides all you need to get you the mental state you desire.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.
