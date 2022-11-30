About this product
Truemoola's Good Night CBD Gummy Jar, which contains 1000 mg of potency, is THC-free. A jar of good-night gummies contains 40 25-mg gummy bears that are here for you to have a good night. Taking CBD Gummies without THC will enable you to benefit from all the benefits that CBD has to offer.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Truemoola
Truemoola is a Hemp Extract company that provides all you need to get you the mental state you desire.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.
