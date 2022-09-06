About this product
Sour diesel (SATIVA) terpene with a pinch of honey is the best way to infuse your goods. Drop it in the batter! Drop it on your favorite cookie! Drop it is an easy way for you to get creative without making a mess.
Suggested Use: (shake well before use) Start slow, use 1/4 – 1/2 of one Dropper. You may also Dropit! into any liquid or drink. For max result hold in the mouth and/or under the tongue for 30 seconds.
Suggested Use: (shake well before use) Start slow, use 1/4 – 1/2 of one Dropper. You may also Dropit! into any liquid or drink. For max result hold in the mouth and/or under the tongue for 30 seconds.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Truemoola
Truemoola is a Hemp Extract company that provides all you need to get you the mental state you desire.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.