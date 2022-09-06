Sour diesel (SATIVA) terpene with a pinch of honey is the best way to infuse your goods. Drop it in the batter! Drop it on your favorite cookie! Drop it is an easy way for you to get creative without making a mess.

Suggested Use: (shake well before use) Start slow, use 1/4 – 1/2 of one Dropper. You may also Dropit! into any liquid or drink. For max result hold in the mouth and/or under the tongue for 30 seconds.