About this product
Strawberry Banana smoothie, without the smoothie!
Fun Cubes are made with 60 mg pure Delta8 THC, all-natural flavoring, are vegan-friendly and Gluten free!
Each bag contains 10 pieces of delicious and exclusive Tropical Love Ice Cream flavor. 600mg in total.
Recommended use: Take one (1) gummy daily or recommended by physician.
Do not exceed the recommended amount.
Fun Cubes are made with 60 mg pure Delta8 THC, all-natural flavoring, are vegan-friendly and Gluten free!
Each bag contains 10 pieces of delicious and exclusive Tropical Love Ice Cream flavor. 600mg in total.
Recommended use: Take one (1) gummy daily or recommended by physician.
Do not exceed the recommended amount.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Truemoola
Truemoola is a Hemp Extract company that provides all you need to get you the mental state you desire.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.