About this product
These premium carts are active with D8 THC & a blend of cannabis-derived terpenes for the best vape experience.
Universal 510 threading means you can use these carts on any standard vape battery.
About the Strain – Girl Scout Cookies is an hybrid strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison.
Suggested use – Use with caution. For use with any 510 threaded battery of your choice. Simply screw on and activate.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Truemoola
Truemoola is a Hemp Extract company that provides all you need to get you the mental state you desire.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.
