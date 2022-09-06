About this product
The thing of California dreams—happiness is always easy to find within these groovy tubes. We’ve taken the time to perfectly pack up this tube of true happiness. All you have to do is
experience it!
This mysterious and beautifully balanced Hybrid strain is now pre-rolled for your maximum leisure. We took the pain out of joints by stuffing them full of fresh, flavorful hand trimmed flower for you.
So kick back and enjoy the bliss with ease of mind.
—no effort necessary.
Flavour + Aroma = Blueberry & Sugar & Lingering
Effects = Buzzy, Cerebral, Creative, Full-body, Relaxing, Balanced
About this brand
Truemoola
Truemoola is a Hemp Extract company that provides all you need to get you the mental state you desire.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.
