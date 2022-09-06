Chill out with this Canadian version of happiness in a tube!



We’ve taken the time to perfectly pack up this tube of true happiness. All you have to do is experience it!



This born and bred Ontario Indica classic is as laid-back as the Canucks who grow it, and now it’s pre-rolled for your maximum leisure. We took the pain out of joints by stuffing them full of fresh, flavorful hand trimmed flower for you. So kick back and enjoy the bliss with ease of mind. ready and



—no effort necessary.



Flavor + Aroma = Honey & Tropical & Fruity Effects = Relaxing, Physical, Euphoric