About this product
What’s more rare than a Unicorn poop? Remaining stressed after smoking it!
We’ve taken the time to perfectly pack up this tube of true happiness. All you have to do is experience it!
This magical strain is so smooth, it’s easy to overindulge into your own cloud of sparkles. But don’t worry—we took the pain out of joints by stuffing them full of fresh hand trimmed flower for you. So kick back and enjoy the bliss with ease of mind.
-no effort necessary.
THC % =24%
CBD % =1%
Dominant Terpene = Limonene (citrus)
Secondary Terpenes = Caryophyllene (pepper) & Myrcene (herbal)
Genetics = GMO + Sophisticated Lady
Flavour + Aroma = Grape, Berries, Honey, Citrus
Effects = Giggly, Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifted, Tingly
About this strain
Unicorn Poop effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
31% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
15% of people report feeling headache
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Truemoola
Truemoola is a Hemp Extract company that provides all you need to get you the mental state you desire.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.
