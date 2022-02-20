What’s more rare than a Unicorn poop? Remaining stressed after smoking it!



We’ve taken the time to perfectly pack up this tube of true happiness. All you have to do is experience it!



This magical strain is so smooth, it’s easy to overindulge into your own cloud of sparkles. But don’t worry—we took the pain out of joints by stuffing them full of fresh hand trimmed flower for you. So kick back and enjoy the bliss with ease of mind.



-no effort necessary.



THC % =24%



CBD % =1%



Dominant Terpene = Limonene (citrus)



Secondary Terpenes = Caryophyllene (pepper) & Myrcene (herbal)



Genetics = GMO + Sophisticated Lady



Flavour + Aroma = Grape, Berries, Honey, Citrus



Effects = Giggly, Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifted, Tingly