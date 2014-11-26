Forget about your blues with this happiness in a tube!



We’ve taken the time to perfectly pack up this tube of true happiness. All you have to do is experience it!



This intense Sativa strain is now pre-rolled for your maximum leisure. We took the pain out of joints by stuffing them full of fresh, flavorful hand trimmed flower for you. So kick back and enjoy the bliss with ease of mind.



—no effort necessary.



THC % = 19%

CBD % = 2%

Dominant Terpene = Terpinolene (fruity)

Secondary Terpenes = Caryophyllene (pepper) + Ocimene (mint) Genetics = Cinderella 99 + Jack Herer

Flavour + Aroma = Ammonia

Effect = Uplifting, Creative, Euphoric