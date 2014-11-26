About this product
We’ve taken the time to perfectly pack up this tube of true happiness. All you have to do is experience it!
This intense Sativa strain is now pre-rolled for your maximum leisure. We took the pain out of joints by stuffing them full of fresh, flavorful hand trimmed flower for you. So kick back and enjoy the bliss with ease of mind.
—no effort necessary.
THC % = 19%
CBD % = 2%
Dominant Terpene = Terpinolene (fruity)
Secondary Terpenes = Caryophyllene (pepper) + Ocimene (mint) Genetics = Cinderella 99 + Jack Herer
Flavour + Aroma = Ammonia
Effect = Uplifting, Creative, Euphoric
About this strain
Amnesia is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer. This strain produces effects that are uplifting, creative, euphoric and ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. Amnesia normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense effects that new consumers should be wary of.
Amnesia effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.