About this product
We’ve taken the time to perfectly pack up this tube of true happiness. All you have to do is experience it!
This mellow and perfectly balanced Hybrid strain is now pre-rolled for your maximum leisure. We took the pain out of joints by stuffing them full of fresh, flavorful hand trimmed flower for you. So kick back and enjoy the bliss with ease.
—no effort necessary.
Flavor + Aroma = Sweet & Fruity & Creamy
Effects = Euphoric, Relaxing, Arousal, Social, Fast-acting
About this strain
Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.
Gelato #33 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.