Have you been lucid dreaming of a giant waffle cone of happiness lately?



We’ve taken the time to perfectly pack up this tube of true happiness. All you have to do is experience it!



This mellow and perfectly balanced Hybrid strain is now pre-rolled for your maximum leisure. We took the pain out of joints by stuffing them full of fresh, flavorful hand trimmed flower for you. So kick back and enjoy the bliss with ease.



—no effort necessary.



Flavor + Aroma = Sweet & Fruity & Creamy

Effects = Euphoric, Relaxing, Arousal, Social, Fast-acting