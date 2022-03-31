About this product
Pure Delta 8 oil with an amazing blend of cannabis terpenes for maximum taste and experience.
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Sour Diesel effects
About this brand
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.