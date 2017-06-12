About this product
Universal 510 threading means you can use these carts on any standard vape battery.
About the Strain- Sweet Skunk is a sativa strain made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1.
Suggested use – Use with caution. For use with any 510 threaded battery of your choice. Simply screw on and activate.
About this strain
Sweet Skunk is the supposed cross of Northern Lights and Skunk. This pairing of opposites creates a potent hybrid strain with a strong cerebral bent while offering mid-level body effects. The aroma is a mixture of pine, spice, citrus, and a chemically aftertaste that speaks to the strain’s name. Due to the Sweet Skunk’s powerful head high, consumers of all experience levels should mind their dosage.
About this brand
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.