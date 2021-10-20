About this product
Universal 510 threading means you can use these carts on any standard vape battery.
About the strain – Zkittlez, also known as “Skittles”,
This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors.
Suggested use – Use with caution. For use with any 510 threaded battery of your choice. Simply screw on and activate.
About this strain
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
Zkittlez effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.