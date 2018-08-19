Trulieve
Harlequin GDP TruClear Syringe 0.85g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 4%CBD 7%
Harlequin GDP effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!