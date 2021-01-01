Loading…
Logo for the brand Trusted Pet

Trusted Pet

Trusted Pet Full Spectrum All Organic CBD Oil for Dogs- 300mg 1oz.

About this product

BENEFITS OF THE TRUSTED-PET™ CBD OIL:

RELIEVES PAIN:
helps with inflammation, arthritis and joint pain.

ANXIETY & STRESS RELIEF:
reduces stress & anxiety, separation anxiety, calming aggressive dogs, helps with fear of thunderstorms or long-distance traveling.

SYNERGISTIC BENEFITS:
can be used in conjunction with regular medications with no interactions.

NO SIDE EFFECT:
does not damage the liver, kidney or GI tract.

DIETARY SUPPLEMENT:
can be administered daily as part of your pet's diet.

DIGESTION ISSUES:
helps with loss of appetite, nausea, IBS, and gastrointestinal swelling.

GREAT FOR OLDER PETS:
helps with arthritis and joint pain, helping with general mobility and energy.

POST-SURGERY RECOVERY:
anti Inflammatory properties helps with swelling, pain, stiffness, recovers from sprains, strains and broken bones.

GENERAL HEALTH:
manages mood, improves skin & coat health, improves sleep, reduced seizures & spasms.

PRODUCT DETALS:
Made in the USA - All natural organic ingredients - 300mg Active Full Spectrum CBD oil - Zero THC (no psychoactive effects) - Third Party Tested

DIRECTIONS:
Store in a cool dark place. - Shake well before each use.

DOSAGE DIRECTIONS:
Use directly in pet’s food or put in pet’s mouth. less than 20lbs - 1/4 of a dropper 21 - 49 lbs - 1/2 of a dropper more than 49 lbs - 1 full dropper
