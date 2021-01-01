About this product

BENEFITS OF THE TRUSTED-PET™ CBD OIL:



RELIEVES PAIN:

helps with inflammation, arthritis and joint pain.



ANXIETY & STRESS RELIEF:

reduces stress & anxiety, separation anxiety, calming aggressive dogs, helps with fear of thunderstorms or long-distance traveling.



SYNERGISTIC BENEFITS:

can be used in conjunction with regular medications with no interactions.



NO SIDE EFFECT:

does not damage the liver, kidney or GI tract.



DIETARY SUPPLEMENT:

can be administered daily as part of your pet's diet.



DIGESTION ISSUES:

helps with loss of appetite, nausea, IBS, and gastrointestinal swelling.



GREAT FOR OLDER PETS:

helps with arthritis and joint pain, helping with general mobility and energy.



POST-SURGERY RECOVERY:

anti Inflammatory properties helps with swelling, pain, stiffness, recovers from sprains, strains and broken bones.



GENERAL HEALTH:

manages mood, improves skin & coat health, improves sleep, reduced seizures & spasms.



PRODUCT DETAILS:

Made in the USA - All natural organic ingredients - 600mg Active Full Spectrum CBD oil - Zero THC (no psychoactive effects) - Third Party Tested



DIRECTIONS:

Store in a cool dark place. - Shake well before each use.



DOSAGE DIRECTIONS:

Use directly in pet’s food or put in pet’s mouth. less than 20lbs - 1/4 of a dropper 21 - 49 lbs - 1/2 of a dropper more than 49 lbs - 1 full dropper