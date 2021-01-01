About this product

NBOUND WE TRUST.

We recognize that traditional marketing efforts just won’t work for cannabis companies. We also know that as the cannabis industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, you need to differentiate yourself from the other companies out there. That’s why we’re here to harness the power of inbound and help you grow your cannabis business organically! We’re digital marketing strategists who create an integrated brand experience through every phase of your inbound marketing process. Why such an emphasis on brand? We're glad you asked. Because these days, products and services are easily copied and commoditized. But inbound brand marketing builds value around your brand – by creating conversations, offering remarkable content, and forging human relationships. You earn your customers’ business. And their loyalty.



WE WORK WITH CANNABIS COMPANIES OF ALL TYPES AND SIZES.

Whether you’re a small startup or a large established corporation, offer a product or service, hemp or marijuana, CBD or THC, medical or recreational, oils, edibles, capsules, inhalants etc... if it’s cannabis related, we’re here to help! Our passion is building powerful inbound marketing programs that turn browsers into loyal brand ambassadors. And as a HubSpot partner, we’ve got all of the whiz-bang tools to help you reach your marketing and sales goals.



OUR VIRTUAL MODEL SAVES YOU TIME AND MONEY.

TRUSTinbound manages a team of highly experienced, pro-cannabis, strategic partners and acts as the gatekeeper and single point of contact. This allows us to offer you a comprehensive range of inbound marketing services quickly and painlessly. Clients like our virtual model because our rates are highly competitive, freeing up more dollars for marketing efforts or for your bottom line.



Let’s build a community around your brand!

Visit us at www.trustinbound.com