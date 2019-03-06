Loading…
Bubba Kush Sugar Wax 1g

by Tryke Companies
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
About this strain

Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

Bubba Kush effects

Relaxed
Sleepy
Happy
Dry mouth
Dry eyes
Dizzy
Stress
Pain
Insomnia
About this brand

Tryke Companies
Tryke Companies is committed to the cannabis industry, providing premium grade medical marijuana to our patients. We strive to assist our clients in achieving the quality of life they deserve, through compassionate customer service and a meticulous cultivation process, yielding a wide variety of the best products possible. Tryke is dedicated to setting the bar for all dispensaries nationwide.
Talent

Tryke Companies' has assembled a team of cannabis business professionals that have successfully built and operated many state regulated medical marijuana facilities in Arizona and Nevada. Our executive team brings together over 135 years of combined experience in the cultivation industry and diverse backgrounds in the business world.
Giving Back

Tryke Companies is focused on strengthening and improving the community by employing its workers at a living wage, providing substantial tax revenue through sales and excise taxes, and participating in a variety of charitable events and programs.