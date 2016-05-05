About this strain
Cannalope Haze, also known as "Cantaloupe Haze" and "Cannalope Haze Premium," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Original Haze with Mexican landrace. Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. According to consumers and medical marijuana patients who have smoked Cannalope Haze, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.
Cannalope Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Talent
Tryke Companies' has assembled a team of cannabis business professionals that have successfully built and operated many state regulated medical marijuana facilities in Arizona and Nevada. Our executive team brings together over 135 years of combined experience in the cultivation industry and diverse backgrounds in the business world.
Giving Back
Tryke Companies is focused on strengthening and improving the community by employing its workers at a living wage, providing substantial tax revenue through sales and excise taxes, and participating in a variety of charitable events and programs.