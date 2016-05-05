Loading…
Cantaloupe Haze Distillate Syringe 1g

by Tryke Companies
SativaTHC 15%CBD
About this strain

Cannalope Haze

Cannalope Haze, also known as "Cantaloupe Haze" and "Cannalope Haze Premium," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Original Haze with Mexican landrace. Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. According to consumers and medical marijuana patients who have smoked Cannalope Haze, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.

Cannalope Haze effects

205 people told us about effects:
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
49% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Tryke Companies
Tryke Companies is committed to the cannabis industry, providing premium grade medical marijuana to our patients. We strive to assist our clients in achieving the quality of life they deserve, through compassionate customer service and a meticulous cultivation process, yielding a wide variety of the best products possible. Tryke is dedicated to setting the bar for all dispensaries nationwide.
Talent

Tryke Companies' has assembled a team of cannabis business professionals that have successfully built and operated many state regulated medical marijuana facilities in Arizona and Nevada. Our executive team brings together over 135 years of combined experience in the cultivation industry and diverse backgrounds in the business world.
Giving Back

Tryke Companies is focused on strengthening and improving the community by employing its workers at a living wage, providing substantial tax revenue through sales and excise taxes, and participating in a variety of charitable events and programs.