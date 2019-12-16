Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Chem Cookies #7 Shatter 1g

by Tryke Companies
HybridTHC 22%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Chem Cookies
Chem Cookies

Chem Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog #4 and GSC. Chem Cookies is cereberal and provides a euphoric high that will send your entire body into relaxation mode. Because this strain can make you feel extremely stoned, Chem cookies is ideal for experienced consumers with a high tolernace for THC. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors with notes of coffee and sweet plums. Growers say Chem Cookies produces beautiful and tightly packed buds with lime green and purple accents.

Chem Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
47% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Tryke Companies
Tryke Companies
Shop products
Tryke Companies is committed to the cannabis industry, providing premium grade medical marijuana to our patients. We strive to assist our clients in achieving the quality of life they deserve, through compassionate customer service and a meticulous cultivation process, yielding a wide variety of the best products possible. Tryke is dedicated to setting the bar for all dispensaries nationwide.
Talent

Tryke Companies' has assembled a team of cannabis business professionals that have successfully built and operated many state regulated medical marijuana facilities in Arizona and Nevada. Our executive team brings together over 135 years of combined experience in the cultivation industry and diverse backgrounds in the business world.
Giving Back

Tryke Companies is focused on strengthening and improving the community by employing its workers at a living wage, providing substantial tax revenue through sales and excise taxes, and participating in a variety of charitable events and programs.