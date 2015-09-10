Head Cheese, also known as "OG Head Cheese," is a pungent and potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that combines the legendary strains 707 Headband and UK Cheese. Head Cheese offers astonishing relief to symptoms like pain, migraines, inflammation, spasms, sleeplessness, and appetite loss. Bulky yellow-green buds carry the sharp cheese aroma and savory taste of its UK Cheese parent strain. The effects of Head Cheese are both relaxing and euphoric, a sensation that blissfully radiates throughout the mind and body.