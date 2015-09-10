Loading…
Head Cheese Shatter 0.5g

by Tryke Companies
HybridTHC 23%CBD
Head Cheese

Head Cheese, also known as "OG Head Cheese," is a pungent and potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that combines the legendary strains 707 Headband and UK Cheese. Head Cheese offers astonishing relief to symptoms like pain, migraines, inflammation, spasms, sleeplessness, and appetite loss. Bulky yellow-green buds carry the sharp cheese aroma and savory taste of its UK Cheese parent strain. The effects of Head Cheese are both relaxing and euphoric, a sensation that blissfully radiates throughout the mind and body.

123 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
