Khalifa Kush, also known as "KK," "Wiz Khalifa," and "Wiz Khalifa OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa. This strain is believed to descend from an unknown OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush was originally unavailable to the public, but has since been made available in limited amounts through select partners. The effects and aromas of Khalifa Kush are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.
Khalifa Kush effects
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
