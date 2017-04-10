Tumedicina
Silver Kush Pure Live Resin Oil Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Silver Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!