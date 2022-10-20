TurboTip upgrades the filter tip to an advanced airflow management system using impossibly tiny offset screens and air cooling chambers. TurboTip Mini is your every day filter tip. This filter tip packs an advanced airflow assembly into an 8mm tip and fits in a rolling machine.



Roll the perfect joint, every time, and upgrade your smoking experience.



Handy 3-pack in a re-sealable tube. Get "The Flavor Amplifier" on the go with this handy pack of TurboTips. Advanced airflow management, cool diffused draw, and an overall better smoking experience are moments away with the 3-pack!



Contains 3 TurboTip Mini (8mm) TurboTips



SPECIAL LEAFLY OFFER!



50% off your entire order at checkout on TurboTip.net



Now you can try the Flavor Amplifier for HALF OFF! Just click "Buy Here" on this page, pick anything you want out from the TurboTip.net web site and get EVERYTHING HALF OFF!!