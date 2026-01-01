motorbreath x banana punch



An unorthodox profile surfaces when the excessively gassy Motorbreath meets the pineapple-berry-banana blitz of Banana Punch. The resulting strain marries fuel, earth, and citrus with fruity spice and — of course — banana for an unforgettable palate pleaser. Approach this heavy hitter with an open mind and caution, and anticipate a full-body melt and mental euphoria.



fruit & fuel - peeling out - mario kart



turn 100% solventless



Small batch, incredibly selective, and extracted by natural means only. We use strains grown precisely for the solventless process — water, ice, and agitation — to give you the purest essence of the plant and a supernatural flavor experience. Vegan, non-GMO, and crafted with zero synthetics, solvents, or cut.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention



What’s worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that’s too hot or not hot enough?



Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.



Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.