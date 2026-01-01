Rise and shine with a highly sought-after sativa hybrid venerated for its purported uplifting, energetic effects. Potent, cerebral, inspiring, motivating, creative — this dynamo gets a gold star for its versatility. With a complex and intriguing harmony of spicy pine, sweet citrus, and tropical fruit, you’ll return to this limonene-dominant treat whenever you crave a bright boost.



tropical fuel - you vs. the world - red carpet



turn 100% solventless



Small batch, incredibly selective, and extracted by natural means only. We use strains grown precisely for the solventless process — water, ice, and agitation — to give you the purest essence of the plant and a supernatural flavor experience. Vegan, non-GMO, and crafted with zero synthetics, solvents, or cut.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention



What’s worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that’s too hot or not hot enough?



Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.



Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.