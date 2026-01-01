gelato 45 x jet fuel gelato x grape pie



Brought into the world by Compound Genetics, Pink Certz comes from The Menthol x Grape Gasoline crossover everyone wanted. An award-winning hybrid with hints of menthol, grape, and gas offers versatile effects you can channel in multiple ways, like leaning into a good book or spirited debate.



neon mints - smooth criminal - racetrack



turn 100% solventless



Small batch, incredibly selective, and extracted by natural means only. We use strains grown precisely for the solventless process — water, ice, and agitation — to give you the purest essence of the plant and a supernatural flavor experience. Vegan, non-GMO, and crafted with zero synthetics, solvents, or cut.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention



What’s worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that’s too hot or not hot enough?



Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.



Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.