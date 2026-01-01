A cannabis-heavy classic hybrid that harnesses the best of its progenitors: Blueberry x Sour Diesel x OG Kush. This thrilling three-way results in a unique balance of sour lemon, berry, pine, and gassy notes accompanied by a leveled-out high. Known as a one-hitter-quitter, this strain gets the motor running with a burst of energy before grounding out to a calming body stone.



blueberry sour - balanced - summer vacation



turn 100% solventless



Small batch, incredibly selective, and extracted by natural means only. We use strains grown precisely for the solventless process — water, ice, and agitation — to give you the purest essence of the plant and a supernatural flavor experience. Vegan, non-GMO, and crafted with zero synthetics, solvents, or cut.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention



What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?



Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.



Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.