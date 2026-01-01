Mmm, just like the sweet blue milk you drank on Tatooine. Blue Dream is about balance, bringing cerebral stimulation and tempering it with a full-body unwind. The sweetness of passionfruit and berry combines with a creamy, milky essence that hits just as good morning or night. Pour some out!



creamy passionfruit - electric - blacklights



﻿turn botanica blends



You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



Natural botanical terpenes



turnpen disposables pack a big punch. With abundant clouds, consistent pulls, and 100% live window view, this pen is practically perfect in every way. No cotton, glue, or heavy metals - ever. Free and easy airflow, 1.0 ml oil capacity, USB-C rechargeable, 150 puffs per charge, 1-year disposable, LED display, and clearview window so you never miss a drop. Powerful to the last puff, clean, convenient, pocket-comfy, with no buttons, no BS.