Sometimes the littlest things feel the most epic. Case in point, this creamy, gassy, fruity hybrid can make even a stroll through the park feel next-level. Relax in euphoria and arousal while tensions leave the body, then give yourself over to the trip. Bon voyage!



citrus diesel - before the drop - just landed



turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.



Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



No cut, no filler, all plant



turnpen disposables pack a big punch. With abundant clouds, consistent pulls, and 100% live window view, this pen is practically perfect in every way. No cotton, glue, or heavy metals - ever. Free and easy airflow, 1.0 ml oil capacity, USB-C rechargeable, 150 puffs per charge, 1-year disposable, LED display, and clearview window so you never miss a drop. Powerful to the last puff, clean, convenient, pocket-comfy, with no buttons, no BS.