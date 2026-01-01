Positive vibes only. A bit of a sneaky strain, this fruity, tropical, sweet botanica should take you sky high and leave you on cloud nine. Relish the possible feeling of calm joy and a subtle body high mixed with a slow stream of energy. Pack your sunniest disposition — pleasure cruise for one, please.



tropical smoothie - peaceful - remote island



turn botanica blends



You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.



turnpen disposables pack a big punch. With abundant clouds, consistent pulls, and 100% live window view, this pen is practically perfect in every way. No cotton, glue, or heavy metals - ever. Free and easy airflow, 1.0 ml oil capacity, USB-C rechargeable, 150 puffs per charge, 1-year disposable, LED display, and clearview window so you never miss a drop. Powerful to the last puff, clean, convenient, pocket-comfy, with no buttons, no BS.