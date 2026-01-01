Pump up the jams and learn a new trick! Cruise, groove, and shimmy your way on down to creamy, tropical paradise. Every hit of Orange 76 will elevate you to dreamy new heights, and give you enough energy to put a 180-spin on your day. Can you dig it?



creamsicle crumble - hair flip - skating in venice



turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.



Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



No cut, no filler, all plant



turnpen disposables pack a big punch. With abundant clouds, consistent pulls, and 100% live window view, this pen is practically perfect in every way. No cotton, glue, or heavy metals - ever. Free and easy airflow, 1.0 ml oil capacity, USB-C rechargeable, 150 puffs per charge, 1-year disposable, LED display, and clearview window so you never miss a drop. Powerful to the last puff, clean, convenient, pocket-comfy, with no buttons, no BS.