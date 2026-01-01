Dive into Post Lemón, where citrus vibes meet Posty's greatest hits. Each puff is a backstage pass to freshness, blending zesty lemon with a sweet high that keeps you "Feelin' Whitney."



It's your flavor playlist—topped with a smooth, uplifting buzz that's got ‘em sayin’, “Wow.”



lemon tree - like a rockstar - 92 explorer



turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.



Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



No cut, no filler, all plant



turnpen disposables pack a big punch. With abundant clouds, consistent pulls, and 100% live window view, this pen is practically perfect in every way.



No cotton, glue, or heavy metals - ever. Free and easy airflow, 1.0 ml oil capacity, USB-C rechargeable, 150 puffs per charge, 1-year disposable, LED display, and clearview window so you never miss a drop. Powerful to the last puff, clean, convenient, pocket-comfy, with no buttons, no BS.