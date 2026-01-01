About this product
Welcome to the patch! This (40/60/indica/sativa) is a kush-dominated hybrid for the everyday. Allow the mind to relax into creativity so you can finally write that Grammy-winning record! Grab a pen, order some brunch, and kick back with this ripe-tasting favorite.
hand picked - limitless - malibu morning brunch
turn botanica blends
You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.
// oil highlights //
Single source
California fresh grown
Tested and verified clean
Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure
Natural botanical terpenes
turnpen disposables pack a big punch. With abundant clouds, consistent pulls, and 100% live window view, this pen is practically perfect in every way.
No cotton, glue, or heavy metals - ever. Free and easy airflow, 1.0 ml oil capacity, USB-C rechargeable, 150 puffs per charge, 1-year disposable, LED display, and clearview window so you never miss a drop. Powerful to the last puff, clean, convenient, pocket-comfy, with no buttons, no BS.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this brand
turn
Established in 2021, turn was born from a simple conversation between two friends who saw the need for a fresh perspective in the cannabis industry and set out to create something different. Guided by mentors and a dedicated team, turn was built from the ground up by countless hours of relentless effort driven by the belief that real change comes from within.
Our brand exists to instigate unforgettable experiences and co-create memories for family, friends and community by sharing moments of transformation. We do this by providing innovative and high-quality cannabis & hemp products across the United States. At turn, it’s your journey and you’re the hero.
it’s your turn. take it.
Our brand exists to instigate unforgettable experiences and co-create memories for family, friends and community by sharing moments of transformation. We do this by providing innovative and high-quality cannabis & hemp products across the United States. At turn, it’s your journey and you’re the hero.
it’s your turn. take it.
