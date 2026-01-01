I feel the Lavender Haze creeping up on me! Dense and aromatic, this floral flavor brings hazy relaxation with a generous dose of focus to accomplish the tasks at hand. Light enough for energetic activities but strong enough to maybe even ease you to sleep — you'll want to play this one on repeat.



vanilla lav - floating - big sur



turn botanica blends

You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.



// oil highlights //

Single source

California fresh grown

Tested and verified clean

Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure

Natural botanical terpenes



﻿turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention

What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?

Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.

Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.