Sometimes the littlest things feel the most epic. Case in point, this creamy, gassy, fruity hybrid can make even a stroll through the park feel next-level. Relax in euphoria and arousal while tensions leave the body, then give yourself over to the trip. Bon voyage!



citrus diesel - before the drop - just landed



turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.



Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



No cut, no filler, all plant



turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention



What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?



Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.



Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.