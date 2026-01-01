When jet fuel and lemon cake meet, you get a gassy, saucy, citrusy hybrid with a magical range of versatility. Feel tingly, relaxed, sleepy, happy, calm, confident...or all of the above. Perfect for newbies who want a dreamy daytime treat that won’t derail you. Lemon lovers, where you at?



lemon skunk - youthful - private jet



turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.



Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



No cut, no filler, all plant



turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention



What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?



Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.



Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.