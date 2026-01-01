About this product
Potent and juicy sativa with nostalgically familiar fruity tones. Effects perfect for magical, fantasy, creative wizards. Game for an uplifting adventure? You may have stopped believing in unicorns, but they never stopped believing in you.
birthday cake - nostalgic - at a concert
turn botanica blends
You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.
// oil highlights //
Single source
California fresh grown
Tested and verified clean
Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure
Natural botanical terpenes
turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention
What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?
Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.
Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.
birthday cake - nostalgic - at a concert
turn botanica blends
You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.
// oil highlights //
Single source
California fresh grown
Tested and verified clean
Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure
Natural botanical terpenes
turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention
What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?
Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.
Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.
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About this product
Potent and juicy sativa with nostalgically familiar fruity tones. Effects perfect for magical, fantasy, creative wizards. Game for an uplifting adventure? You may have stopped believing in unicorns, but they never stopped believing in you.
birthday cake - nostalgic - at a concert
turn botanica blends
You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.
// oil highlights //
Single source
California fresh grown
Tested and verified clean
Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure
Natural botanical terpenes
turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention
What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?
Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.
Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.
birthday cake - nostalgic - at a concert
turn botanica blends
You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.
// oil highlights //
Single source
California fresh grown
Tested and verified clean
Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure
Natural botanical terpenes
turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention
What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?
Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.
Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.
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About this brand
turn
Established in 2021, turn was born from a simple conversation between two friends who saw the need for a fresh perspective in the cannabis industry and set out to create something different. Guided by mentors and a dedicated team, turn was built from the ground up by countless hours of relentless effort driven by the belief that real change comes from within.
Our brand exists to instigate unforgettable experiences and co-create memories for family, friends and community by sharing moments of transformation. We do this by providing innovative and high-quality cannabis & hemp products across the United States. At turn, it’s your journey and you’re the hero.
it’s your turn. take it.
Our brand exists to instigate unforgettable experiences and co-create memories for family, friends and community by sharing moments of transformation. We do this by providing innovative and high-quality cannabis & hemp products across the United States. At turn, it’s your journey and you’re the hero.
it’s your turn. take it.
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