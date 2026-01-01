In a secret garden, where MAC 1 and Wedding Cake bloomed, a magical bee named Buzz crafted Honeycomb Granola. With creativity and brown sugar, Buzz captured the essence of breakfast at the Ritz. Each puff blends sweet notes with subtle hints of gas and fuel, leaving a fresh-baked feeling that lifts spirits higher than the tallest trees. Join Buzz on a sweet, invigorating journey with every puff.



brown sugar - fresh baked - breakfast at the ritz



turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.



Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.



// oil highlights //



Single source



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



No cut, no filler, all plant



turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention



What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?



Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.



Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.