Step into The Animal's frosty den, where the master of chill reigns. Here, the scent of snowball cookies fills the air, promising cozy comfort despite the howling winds outside. Kick back and savor the icy embrace of solitude as your enigmatic host guides you into a realm of frozen relaxation. Today, the world fades away, leaving only the essence of pure, blissful chill.

snowball cookies - iced out - snowed in



turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.



Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.



// oil highlights //



Single source



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



No cut, no filler, all plant



turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention



What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?



Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.



Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.