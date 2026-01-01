Vacation’s all I ever wanted...! Sweet and refreshing with a distinctive fruity flavor that’ll whisk you somewhere tropical, this smooth operator has been known to relax and stimulate. Get ready to have a deep philosophical chat or bust out the hammock and watch the clouds go by. This versatile strain is popular for sparking new ideas or getting a fresh perspective on old ones.



farm to table - happiness - summer soundtrack



turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.



Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.



// oil highlights //



Single source



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



No cut, no filler, all plant



turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention



What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?



Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.



Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.