Vacation’s all I ever wanted...! Sweet and refreshing with a distinctive fruity flavor that’ll whisk you somewhere tropical, this smooth operator has been known to relax and stimulate. Get ready to have a deep philosophical chat or bust out the hammock and watch the clouds go by. This versatile strain is popular for sparking new ideas or getting a fresh perspective on old ones.



farm to table - happiness - summer soundtrack



turn botanica blends



You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



Natural botanical terpenes



turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention



What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?



Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.



Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.